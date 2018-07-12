Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Enter Shikari will play 28 gigs across the UK including the O2 Academy in Brixton.

The band's Stop the Clocks tour will take in a host of intimate venues after years of arena shows and tickets for the gigs go on sale at 9am on Friday 13 July on Ticketmaster .

It will take place at the O2 Academy in Brixton on 12 January 2019.

The tour comes after Enter Shikari won Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards for The Spark, which included hit singles Live Outside and The Heights

Band founder Rou Reynolds says: “Our most recent UK tours have been of the “eight or nine shows in arenas / big sheds” variety, so we consciously wanted to switch it up a bit going into 2019.

“Enter Shikari have always kept dipping back into more intimate venues over the years, no matter how big our headline shows have become. That’s where we cut our teeth. The heat-sweat-and-visceral-human-connection of smaller gigs is every bit the equal of the impressive-scale-and-expensive-production of arena shows. We’ve never seen the latter as an evolution away from the former. They exist on opposite sides of the same coin for us.”

The other tour dates include:

1 December 2018 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

2 December 2018 – SU, Keele

3 December 2018 – The Welly, Hull

4 December 2018 – Tramshed, Cardiff

6 December 2018 – Cheese & Grain, Frome

7 December 2018 – Lemongrove, Exeter

8 December 2018 – SU, Plymouth

9 December 2018 – Pyramids, Portsmouth

10 January 2019 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

11 January 2019 – Rock City, Nottingham

12 January 2019 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

13 January 2019 – O2 Academy, Leicester

15 January 2019 – Venue Cymrue, Llandudno

16 January 2019 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

18 January 2019 – O2 Academy, Bristol

19 January 2019 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

20 January 2019 – UEA, Norwich

23 January 2019 – Barrowland, Glasgow

24 January 2019 – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen

25 January 2019 – Ironworks, Inverness

26 January 2019 – Guildhall, Preston

28 January 2019 – Roadmender, Northampton

29 January 2019 – Guildhall, Southampton

30 January 2019 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

1 February 2019 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

2 February 2019 – O2 Academy, Leeds

3 February 2019 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

4 February 2019 – O2 Academy, Newcastle