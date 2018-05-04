The video will start in 8 Cancel

Enrique Iglesias recently announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018.

The Spanish popstar will head to the O2 Arena as part of his All The Hits Tour. The London date will take place on October 19.

Other cities include Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham which will see him perform the likes of 'Hero', 'I Like It' and 'Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song)'.

It marks his first tour in the UK in four years when he played a number dates as part of the Sex and Love Tour.

Following a presale earlier this week the remaining tickets will go on sale Friday (May 4), find out how to get one below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday May 4.

What are the tour dates?

October 19 - London, O2 Arena

October 23 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 26 - Manchester Arena

October 27 - Birmingham Arena

