Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blood Orange has announced a one-off UK show as part of his world tour.

The artist and producer will play his first live headline dates in a number of years.

He'll head to London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 29 for his only UK date.

Back in February he released two new songs 'Christopher & 6th' and 'June 12th' in celebration of Black History Month.

He is also expected to release the follow-up to the acclaimed 'Freetown Sound' later this year. Released back in 2016 the LP featured the likes of Nelly Furtado, Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of.

Find out below how to get tickets for Blood Orange's London show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £24.90, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!