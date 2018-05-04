The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mighty Hoopla returns to London for a second year with a huge lineup and new location.

The pop party is back on Sunday June 3 at Brockwell Park with headliners TLC and Lily Allen.

This weekend you can get your hands on 2 for 1 tickets as part of a bank holiday flash sale.

The lineup is completed by the likes of B*Witched, 5ive, Nadine Coyle, Louisa Johnson, Vengaboys and Betty Who.

Also appearing are Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan as well as popular London events Glitterbox and Sink the Pink.

Find out below how to get discounted tickets and the full lineup.

How to buy discounted tickets

Tickets will be available from 8am on Friday May 4 at Ticketmaster here.

Standard tickets are priced at £42.50, so you will be able to get two for that price in the flash sale.

The offer is available until 8am on Monday, May 7.

What's the full lineup?

(Image: Zak Cassar)

TLC / Lily Allen

Andro / B*Witched / Belinda Carlisle / Betty Who / Bittersweet DJs / Bongo's Bingo / Boyzlife / 5ive / Fearne Cotton / Fleetmac Wood / Glitterbox / The Glory / Goldierocks / The Grand / Guilty Pleasures / Gok Wan / Hifi Sean / Jack Saunders / Louisa Johnson / Louise / Luke Solomon / DJ Luck & MC Neat / Massaoke / Mel Blatt / Melanie C / MNEK / Nadine Coyle / Neil Prince / Nimmo / Dirty Old B******s / Pandora / Simon Dunmore / Sink the Pink / Todd Terry / Ultimate Power / Vengaboys

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.