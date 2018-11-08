The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Horrors have announced a special anniversary show celebrating the 10th anniversary of 'Primary Colours'.

They'll perform the headline date at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 9.

Released in 2009 their second studio album featured tracks 'Sea Within a Sea', 'Who Can Say' and 'Mirror's Image'.

They've said: "Primary Colours was a pivotal album for us and we are excited to give it a deserved celebration as it reaches its 10th year with a very special performance at the Royal Albert Hall."

Upon its release the album received acclaim from critics and was produced by Portishead's Geoff Barrow, Craig Silvey and music video director Chris Cunningham.

Fans can hear the ten-track album in full during the live show.

They followed up the LP with three more albums including the most recent, 'V' in 2017.

Find out how to get tickets to the show below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 9.

What's the seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for the Royal Albert Hall to give you an idea of what tickets to get in the general sale.

