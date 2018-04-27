The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honne have announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The duo will perform their biggest headline show to date at the O2 Brixton Academy.

They will play at the London venue on November 24.

Earlier this year the electronic duo released two tracks entitled Day 1 and Sometimes which are expected to be off their upcoming second studio album.

It will follow up their 2016 debut Warm on a Cold Night. It received positive reviews upon its release and featured Someone That Loves You alongside singer Izzy Bizu.

This summer they will play a set at Citadel festival alongside headliners Tame Impala, whilst next month they play an intimate Village Underground show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20.95, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 20 - Glasgow, St Luke's

November 22 - Bristol, SWX

November 23 - Manchester, Academy

November 24 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.