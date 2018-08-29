The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hippo Campus have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

They'll perform at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 21.

It will be in support of their upcoming second studio album.

Entitled 'Bambi' it's due for release on September 28 and features the lead single of the same name. The LP comes just over a year after their debut 'Landmark'.

The five-piece Minnesotan group met in high school before falling under the Hippo Campus banner.

They'll also head to Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Brighton on the 2019 run.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 31.

What are the tour dates?

February 14 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

February 15 - Glasgow, The Garage

February 16 - Newcastle, Riverside

February 18 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

February 21 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

February 23 - Bristol, SWX

February 24 - Brighton, Concorde

