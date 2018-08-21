The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hinds have announced details of a huge 17-date UK tour for later this year.

The band will headline London's Hackney Arts Centre on December 1.

It will be in support of their second studio album I Don't Run.

Released earlier this year it features singles New For You and The Club.

The LP followed up their acclaimed 2016 debut Leave Me Alone.

They formed in 2011 in Madrid - originally named Deers - and began touring and playing the festival circuit were they were noticed by the likes of Pitchfork, DIY and the Guardian.

They've noted Black Lips, The Strokes and The Vaccines as influences on their garage rock sound.

Joining them on their run of UK and European shows will be London based group Sports Team.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £18, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 12 - Portsmouth, Wedgwood Rooms

November 13 - Manchester, Academy 2

November 14 - Cardiff, Tramshed

November 16 - Liverpool, Arts Club

November 17 - Birmingham, The Mill

November 19 - Oxford, The Bullingdon

November 20 - Cambridge, The Junction

November 21 - Southampton, Engine Rooms

November 23 - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

November 24 - Leicester, Dryden St. Social

November 25 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

November 27 - Hull, Fruit

November 28 - Edinburgh, The Caves

November 29 - Leeds, The Church

December 1 - London, Hackney Arts Centre

December 3 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

December 4 - Newcastle, Riverside

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.