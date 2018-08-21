Hinds have announced details of a huge 17-date UK tour for later this year.
The band will headline London's Hackney Arts Centre on December 1.
It will be in support of their second studio album I Don't Run.
Released earlier this year it features singles New For You and The Club.
The LP followed up their acclaimed 2016 debut Leave Me Alone.
They formed in 2011 in Madrid - originally named Deers - and began touring and playing the festival circuit were they were noticed by the likes of Pitchfork, DIY and the Guardian.
They've noted Black Lips, The Strokes and The Vaccines as influences on their garage rock sound.
Joining them on their run of UK and European shows will be London based group Sports Team.
Find out below how to get tickets.
Where can I buy tickets?
They're now available from See Tickets here.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £18, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
November 12 - Portsmouth, Wedgwood Rooms
November 13 - Manchester, Academy 2
November 14 - Cardiff, Tramshed
November 16 - Liverpool, Arts Club
November 17 - Birmingham, The Mill
November 19 - Oxford, The Bullingdon
November 20 - Cambridge, The Junction
November 21 - Southampton, Engine Rooms
November 23 - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum
November 24 - Leicester, Dryden St. Social
November 25 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
November 27 - Hull, Fruit
November 28 - Edinburgh, The Caves
November 29 - Leeds, The Church
December 1 - London, Hackney Arts Centre
December 3 - Sheffield, The Leadmill
December 4 - Newcastle, Riverside
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.