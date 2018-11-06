The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Spice Girls have finally announced details of a reunion UK tour.

The girl band will reunite without Posh Spice for a six-date stadium tour next summer.

This includes a Wembley Stadium show on June 15, and tickets go on sale this weekend (November 10).

Although ticket sites including Ticketmaster and AXS are yet to reveal the price breakdown for the Spice Girls tour dates, some Twitter users may have figured it out.

Two users have screenshots of the See Tickets and Gigs and Tours website which appears to show the - now deleted - prices of tickets for the Edinburgh date.

It shows that seated tickets are priced between £55-£125, general admission standing is £70 plus a booking fee.

There also appears to be a number of VIP options available including gold circle and VIP standing and seats, however there's no explanation as to what these prices will get you.

Ticketing websites are expected to update fans on ticket prices in the next couple of days, but it's likely they'll be similar to those in the screenshots above.

We'll update as soon as we know the official price breakdowns, but find out below where to buy them and when.

How to get Spice Girls tickets

They go on general sale at 10:30am on Saturday November 10.

Tickets will be available from:

There will be no ticket presales for the tour.

Tour dates

June 1 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 3 - Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

June 6 - Sunderland, Stadium of Light

June 8 - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 10 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

June 15 - London, Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium seating plan

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Stadium which includes three tiers of seats and a general admission pitch standing area.

