HAIM recently announced news of a UK tour for 2018.

The Sister Sister Sister Tour will see them play for UK fans for the first time in four years. This includes their biggest headline show to date at Alexandra Palace on June 15.

Este, Danielle and Alana tweeted to their one million followers: "Been wanting to play ally pally since the first time we came to London. Gonna be really special can't wait to play for you all".

Other live dates include Glasgow on June 10 and Manchester on June 11 as part of the European tour.

The live dates will be in support of their second studio album Something To Tell You, but fans can expect to hear tracks from their number one debut Days Are Gone - as well as a few covers.

In September and October the group played a string of shows across the UK including a huge show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. They performed the following setlist, giving an idea of what to expect this summer.

Want You Back Don't Save Me If I Could Change Your Mind Little of Your Love Ready for You My Song 5 That Don't Impress Me Much (Shania Twain cover) Walking Away Nothing's Wrong Forever The Wire Falling

Encore:

Night So Long I Won't Back Down (Tom Petty cover) Found It in Silence Right Now

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday February 23.

What are the tour dates?

June 10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

June 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

June 15 - London, Alexandra Palace

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £37, plus a booking fee.

