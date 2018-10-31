The video will start in 8 Cancel

Busted recently announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2019.

The trio are playing London's Wembley Arena on March 30 as part of the Half Way There Tour.

It'll be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album of the same name.

But fans can also expect to hear their classic hits including Year 3000, What I Go To School For and Crashed the Wedding to name a few.

The venue has a capacity of 12,500 but Busted's previous arena tours have proven to be popular with fans, and are expected to be in high demand.

So if you're panicking when you successfully secure tickets in your basket but don't whether you'll have a good spot you can check out the seating plan ahead of time.

Find out below the Wembley Arena seating plan, ticket prices and more.

What's the Wembley Arena seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

Is there a presale?

Yes, an exclusive Ticketmaster presale is now taking place. Go to the website here and select your preferred city, set up or sign into your account and buy your tickets.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets are priced at £52.75 and seated tickets are £46.50 / £52.75 including fees.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

