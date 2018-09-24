The video will start in 8 Cancel

Metallica have announced details of two UK stadium shows for summer 2019.

They'll headline Twickenham Stadium on June 20.

The London show will see them play to 50,000 fans as part of the WorldWired Tour.

They kicked off the worldwide tour back in 2016 and have since been playing cities across the globe, including two O2 Arena dates.

(Image: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Now they'll return for just two UK shows next year with a date also scheduled for Manchester on June 18.

It's in support of their 10th studio album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, but fans can expect to hear classic tracks.

Find out below the seating plan for Twickenham Stadium, presale info and more.

What is the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Here's the seating plan for Metallica's show at Twickenham Stadium. Fans can purchase standing tickets for the general admission area or the gold circle. Plus there are three tiers of seated options available.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on general sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 28.

Is there a presale?

Fanclub presale

If you sign up to Metallica's official website here, you'll be sent a unique code for the presale taking place tomorrow (September 25).

The presales take place at the following times:

Legacy memeber presale - 8am GMT



Fifth member presale - 9am GMT

The presale will end within 72 hours of going on sale, or until tickets sell out.

O2 presale

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday September 26 for customers on the mobile network.

Sign into your account using your mobile number and go to the Metallica page and select your preferred date and venue.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £60-£130, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

June 18 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 20 - London, Twickenham Stadium

