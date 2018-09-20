The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rod Stewart recently announced details of a UK stadium tour for 2019.

Next summer the legendary singer will headline seven dates across the UK.

This includes MK Stadium in Milton Keynes on June 4.

It'll be in support of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses, but fans can also expect to hear his classic hits.

For London fans of the singer his closest date is in Milton Keynes, with shows also lined up for Sunderland, Ipswich, Aberdeen and Bolton.

Find out below the seating plan for MK Stadium, ticket prices and more.

What is the seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for MK Stadium in Milton Keynes.

The blue section is floor seating, where customers can purchase standard and VIP seating, the red section is tiered standard seating.

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do tickets go on general sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 21.

Is there a presale?

A Ticketmaster presale takes place at 9am on Thursday September 20.

To access this presale sign into your Ticketmaster account and head to the Rod Stewart page here to select your preferred dates and purchase tickets early.

How much are tickets?

Standard tickets are priced at £62.00 - £137.50 with VIP packages available at varied prices.

What are the tour dates?

31 May - St Mary's Stadium

1 June - York Racecourse

4 June - Stadium MK

7 June - Portman Road Stadium

8 June - Molineux Stadium

12 June - AECC Outdoor

14 June - University of Bolton Stadium

