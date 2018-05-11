The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East is just weeks away and it features one of the biggest UK festival lineups of 2018.

With headliners LCD Soundsystem , The xx and Björk on the bill it looks to be a huge opening year for the event.

Also performing across the six stages on May 25-27 will be Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Lorde, Beck, Sampha, Justice and Father John Misty.

Taking place in East London's Victoria Park festival goers will be eager to check out the stage setups and where the all-important bar and food stalls are placed.

Check out the map for All Points East below, including water points, toilets and ATM spots.

(Image: allpointseastfestival.com)

The following weekend, June 1-3 will see stand alone APE Presents shows take place with The National, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds.

Find out below the full lineup, and how to still get tickets for the festival and stand alone shows.

How to get tickets?

For All Points East festival tickets: Ticketmaster , AXS.com or See Tickets.

For the APE Presents shows:

Nick Cave tickets are available here.

The National tickets are available here.

Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets are available here.

The full lineup

Friday May 25

(Image: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

The East Stage

LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Glass Animals / Young Fathers / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon

The North Stage

Phoenix / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Hookworms / Oscar & the Wolf

The West Arena

Richie Hawtin Close / Dixon / George Fitzgerald - live / Hercules and Love Affair / Superorganism / Confidence Man

The X Stage

DJ Tennis / Roman Flugel / Gerd Janson / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau

JägerHaus Stage

Hot Chip / Vessels / Nik Void (Factory Floor) / Bakar

Firestone Stage

Two Feet / Mellah / Yonaka / Mavi Phoenix

Saturday May 26

The East Stage

The xx / Sampha / Popcaan / Stefflon Don / Abra

The North Stage

Lorde / Soulwax / Rhye / Rex Orange County / Kojey Radical / Jesse James Solomon

The West Arena

Justice / Lykke Li / BadBadNotGood / Sevdaliza / Her

The X Stage

Omar-S / Hunee / Call Super & Shanti Celeste / DJ Richard / DJ Python - live / Beatrice Dillon

JägerHaus Stage

Lil Silva (DJ set) / Emerald (DJ set) / Pote (live) / Jelani Blackman / Tiffany Calver (DJ set) / Bearcubs / Harvey Causon / Rival

Firestone Stage

Anais / Blossom Caldarone / Laura Misch / Jynx

Sunday May 27

(Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

The East Stage

Björk / Father John Misty / Tom Misch / Mashrou' Leila / Khruangbin / Parcels

The North Stage

Beck / Friendly Fires / Django Django / Alexis Taylor / Agoria - live / Allie X

The West Arena

Flying Lotus 3D / Kelela / Sylvan Esso / Yellow Days / Maribou State DJs / Octavian / Bones Garage

The X Stage

Yaeji / The Black Madonna / Mr G Live / Byron the Aquarius / Italojohnson / Debonair

JägerHaus Stage

Special Guests / Reeps One / Aadae / Benin City / Joel Culpepper / Mina Rose

Firestone Stage

Mattiel / Kelsey Lu / Naked Elephant / Sarah Meth

Friday June 1

Main stage

Catfish and the Bottlemen / Blossoms / The Hunna / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes / The Neighbourhood / The Amazons

JägerHaus Stage

The Big Moon / Superfood / Yowl / Life / Lady Bird / Sweaty Palms / Sports Team

Firestone Stage

Stereo Honey / Girli / Sea Girls / Fire Fences

Saturday June 2

Main stage

The National / The War On Drugs / Future Islands / Warpaint / Cat Power / Public Service Broadcasting / Broken Social Scene / Spoon / Amber Run / This Is The Kit / The Districts / Rostam

JägerHaus Stage

Pumarosa / Warpaint (DJ set) / Gengahr / Sorry / Club Kuru / Night Flight / Cosmo Sheldrake / Cavetown

Firestone Stage

Flyte / All We Are / Warhaus / To Kill A King

Sunday June 3

(Image: Steve Parke)

Main stage

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds / Patti Smith / St Vincent / Courtney Barnett / The Psychedelic Furs / The Black Lips / Baxter Dury / Nadine Shah / Shame / Bo Ningen

JägerHaus Stage

Marika Hackman / Lost Under Heaven / Black Foxxes / The Shacks / Lucia / Malena Zavala / Simone Marie (DJ)

Firestone Stage

Brix and the Extricated / Matt Maltese / Saint Leonard's Horses / Oh Brother

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!