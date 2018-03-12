Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beyonce and Jay-Z have finally announced a joint tour that is heading to the UK for the first time ever.

The duo will perform dates across the UK this summer as part of On the Run II. This includes a huge gig at London Stadium on June 15.

They will perform tracks from their critically acclaimed albums 4:44 and Lemonade, as well as their extensive back catalogue.

Fans who are desperate to snap up their tickets for the London show may want to check out the seating plan of the stadium ahead of the on sale next week (March 23).

London Stadium's seating plan features a general standing area, a golden circle standing area, lower tier, mid tier and upper tier seating.

Price brackets for these tiers are currently unavailable but tickets will be priced between £25-£160, according to Ticketmaster.

Find out how to get tickets to On the Run II below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday March 23.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £25-£160, plus booking fees. Price breakdowns are currently unavailable.

What are the tour dates?

6 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

13 June – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

15 June – London Stadium, London

