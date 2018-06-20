The video will start in 8 Cancel

Years & Years recently announced details of a UK tour.

The group will play their biggest shows to date including the O2 Arena.

They will headline the London venue on December 5.

It will be in support of their second studio album Palo Santo, which is due for release on July 6.

The album features singles Sanctify and If You're Over Me.

Find out below how to get tickets in the presale.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

An O2 presale will take place at 8:30am on Wednesday June 20. This will take place at priority.o2.co.uk.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45.50, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

November 28 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 29 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 1 - Birmingham Arena

December 4 - Brighton Centre

December 5 - London, O2 Arena

Where can I buy general sale tickets?

General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday June 22. They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

