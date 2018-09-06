The video will start in 8 Cancel

Wolf Alice recently announced details of three headline UK shows.

The group are finishing up their world tour of second studio LP 'Visions Of A Life'.

They'll headline the O2 Brixton Academy on December 19 and newly announced date December 20, due to demand.

Their other date takes place at Manchester Academy on December 18.

Tickets for the show are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Find out how to get them below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 7.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £29.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

18 December - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

19 December - London, O2 Brixton Academy

20 December - London, O2 Brixton Academy - new date

