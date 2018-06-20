The video will start in 8 Cancel

The War on Drugs recently announced details of a one-off UK show for 2018.

They will headline London's O2 Arena on December 13.

It'll be in support of their 2017 LP A Deeper Understanding.

The album received the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and became their most commercially successful, reaching number three on the UK Albums Chart.

Joining them as a support act will be Reading-based group Slowdive.

Their only UK show for the year is expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale this week.

Find out how to get presale tickets below.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

They'll be available from priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

When are presale tickets available?

They go on sale at 9:30am on Wednesday June 20.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32-£40.25, plus booking fees.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out presale tickets, or don't have an O2 priority account then the rest of the tickets will be released at 10am on Friday June 22.

Where can I buy tickets?

General sale tickets will be available from Ticketmaster, See Tickets or AXS.com.

