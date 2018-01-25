The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last week U2 announced details of the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour for 2018.

The tour will include two UK dates including the O2 Arena. They will head to London on October 23, as well as Manchester Arena on October 19.

Tickets for the tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale Friday (January 26. They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

The upcoming shows will be in support of their 2017 album Songs of Experience, their 14th studio LP. It was the follow-up and partner record to Songs of Innocence.

The band most recently played dates at London's Twickenham Stadium in celebration of The Joshua Tree album. Both shows sold out almost instantly after going on sale.

Find out below how to get tickets for both 2018 UK shows this week.

When is the general sale?

The general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, January 26.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets are priced at £71.75, whilst seated tickets are priced between £36.75-£191.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

19 October - Manchester Arena

23 October - London, O2 Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.