The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Smashing Pumpkins recently announced their only UK headline show for 2018.

The group will head to London's Wembley Arena as part of a reunion tour.

They'll headline the venue on October 16 as part of the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour.

It sees original members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin performing together again for the first time since 2000.

Since their 1991 debut the group have received two Grammy Awards and eight MTV VMAs including Best Video for the iconic Tonight, Tonight.

Find out below how to get tickets to their UK show.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £55.55-£106.15

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!