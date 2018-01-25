The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shakira recently announced details of the El Dorado World Tour for 2018.

The Colombian pop superstar is heading to London for the only UK date. She will perform at the O2 Arena on June 11.

The tour will be in support of her 11th studio album also entitled El Dorado. Released back in May 2017 it features a heavily Spanish sung tracklist, with only three in English.

It kicks off in Canada and the US before heading to Europe where fans can expect to hear a setlist of hits including Whenever, Wherever, Hips Don't Lie and She Wolf.

Since her breakthrough Shakira has sold 125 million records worldwide, and received two Grammy Awards, making her one of the most successful South American singers of all time.

When is the general sale?

The general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, January 26.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets are priced at £74.55, whilst seated tickets are priced up to £85.45, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.