The Great British public are set to have ABBA fever this month as the latest Mamma Mia! film hits cinemas.

Fans are expected to flock to catch the sequel to the record-breaking 2008 hit, which stars Cher, Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

Entitled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the story returns to the Greek Island and follows the beloved characters as they sing through ABBA's greatest hits.

But fans who want even more of the Swedish pop icon's enduring hits after seeing the film can see the original musical on London's West End until March 2019.

The feel-good live musical has been entertaining audiences since 1999 with more than 60 million people having seen it around the world.

It features classic tracks including Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and I Have A Dream, and encourages audiences to join in the sing-a-long.

Find out below how to buy tickets for Mamma Mia! on London's West End.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: seatplan.com/Novello Theatre)

How much are tickets?

They're priced from £17.50, plus a booking fee.

When is it?

It will be showing from 19 July, 2018 until 2 March, 2019.

Where is it?

Mamma Mia! is currently showing at Novello Theatre, Aldwych, London WC2B 4LD.

What's the run time?

2 hours and 35 minutes (including an interval).

