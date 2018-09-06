The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ozzy Osbourne recently announced details of a two-year long farewell world tour.

As part of No More Tours 2 the rock legend will headline the O2 Arena on February 11.

He'll celebrate his 50-year long career as a soloist and as frontman of Black Sabbath.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week, the remaining tickets for all dates including Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham are going on sale.

Find out how to get one below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 7.

What are the tour dates?

01 February - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

03 February - Manchester, Manchester Arena

05 February - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

07 February - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

09 February - Birmingham, Genting Arena

11 February - London, O2 Arena

