The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mamma Mia! The Party is coming to the UK for the first time ever in spring 2019.

The live experience will take up a residency at London's O2.

Executive producer Björn Ulvaeus and producer Ingrid Sutej are bringing it to the UK after seeing fans enjoying the musical and movie adaptions so much.

The show sees the story of Nikos and his family plays out in front of them, an audience of around 500 people will be able to eat Mediterranean food, drink, and even have the opportunity to dance along to ABBA songs.

Originally launched in Stockholm in 2016, the immersive party is now in its third sold-out run there.

Tickets for UK's version of Mamma Mia! The Party go on sale this month and they're expected to be in high demand.

Find out how to get presale tickets, prices and more below.

How to get tickets

A presale takes place from 9am on Thursday September 27 at Eventim here. To access the presale log into your account or sign up for free and simply head to the link.

They'll go on general sale from AXS.com at 10am on Tuesday October 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £135 per person, and includes a three-course meal and one welcome drink.

What's the event time?

Evening performances begin at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm)

Matinee performances begin at 1:00pm (doors at 12 noon)

The Mamma Mia! Party lasts for around four hours.