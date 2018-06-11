The video will start in 8 Cancel

Magic Mike Live is coming to the UK for the first time ever in 2018.

Last week saw the cast of the Las Vegas show raise temperatures as they appeared on Britain's Got Talent alongside the star of the films, Channing Tatum.

They performed to Ginuwine's Pony as the whole troupe of men got topless much to the delight of the audience and judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

The live show is loosely based on the hugely popular films Magic Mike and the sequel XXL, which both became critical and commercial successes.

Tatum also appeared on the Graham Norton Show to promote Magic Mike Live which opens in London this November.

But tickets are already selling out fast so if you're looking to book you should do it sooner rather than later.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £65-105, plus booking fees and a number of VIP packages are also available.

What's the best availability?

Dates in February-April in 2019 currently have limited availability and are expected to sell out soon.

Meanwhile tickets for May-October 2019 have just been released but will be in high demand.

For more availability information go to Ticketmaster.

Where is it?

The Theatre at London’s Hippodrome Casino, Leicester Square is being transformed into an intimate, state of the art new home for the show, which is based on the smash hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL.

