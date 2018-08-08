The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lady Gaga has finally announced details of her Las Vegas residency.

Entitled 'Enigma' the superstar will kick off the run of 27 shows on December 28.

The live dates will take place at Park Theater, Park MGM with two different shows to choose from.

The singer says: "We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us.

"The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

Fans can head to 'Enigma', which will see her play her biggest pop hits including Poker Face, Born This Way and Bad Romance.

Or they can choose to go to the 'Jazz & Piano' show which sees her perform stripped down versions of her songs accompanied by tracks from the Great American Songbook.

The deal, which is reportedly worth approximately $100 million, is due to be extended to 74 shows.

Those who missed out on European dates of the Joanne World Tour due to cancellations, now have the chance to catch Gaga at these special shows.

Find out below how to get your hands on tickets that are expected to be in high demand.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from ticketmaster.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Monday August 13 at 6pm UK time.

Is there a presale?

Fan club

A fan club presale takes place from 6pm UK time on Wednesday August 8. To sign up for free go to vegas.ladygaga.com . You'll be emailed an access code.

Citi presale

Card holders can access tickets from 6pm UK time on Thursday August 9. This will be through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details, visit citiprivatepass.com .

How much are tickets?

They're priced between $77.90-$505.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the dates?

Enigma shows

2018

December 28, 30 and 31

2019

January 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31

February 2

May 30

June 1, 6, 8, 12 and 14

October 19, 23, 25 and 31

November 2, 6 and 8

Jazz & Piano shows

2019

January 20

February 3

June 2 and 9

Getting there

The best place to book flights or flight and hotel packages is Expedia.co.uk.

The website compares prices for your selected dates and gives you the cheapest dates to fly if you can be flexible with your travel dates.

If you're thinking of going to Lady Gaga's show in late 2019 now would be the best time to book with Thomas Cook Airlines who offer an early bird discount when booking flights in advance.

