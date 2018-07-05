The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jess Glynne recently announced details of a headline UK arena tour.

The singer-songwriter will play her biggest shows to date including the O2 Arena.

She'll play the London venue on November 20 as part of the 10-date tour.

It will be in support of her second studio album Always In Between, due for release on September 21.

The album features lead single I'll Be There which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart.

She became the British female solo artist with the most number one singles, with seven in total.

Find out below how to get tickets for one of the UK's biggest singers of the moment.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from the following websites:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday July 6.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £37.07, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 15 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 17 - Manchester Arena

November 18 - Birmingham Arena

November 20 - London, O2 Arena

November 21 - Brighton Centre

November 24 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

November 25 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 29 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 30 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

December 2 - Bournemouth International Centre

