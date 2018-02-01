Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the world's biggest rappers, Eminem recently announced details of two huge UK shows.

He will headline London's Twickenham Stadium on July 14-15. The shows currently mark his only UK live dates for 2018.

They are part of his Revival World Tour, in support of the album of the same name. It features collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Beyonce and marks his seventh consecutive UK number one album.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week, tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this Friday (February 2).

Find out below when and where to get general sale tickets for Slim Shady's only UK dates for 2018.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

When is the general sale?

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday (February 2).

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £80.00-£121.25, plus a booking fee. Meanwhile a number of VIP packages are also available.

What are the dates?

July 14 - Twickenham Stadium

July 15 - Twickenham Stadium

