This weekend Beyonce played a historic set at Coachella Festival.

She became the first black woman to headline the festival with fans renaming it 'Beychella' after her amazing two hour long set.

The star showcased hits including Crazy In Love and Deja Vu and was joined by former band members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. They performed Destiny's Child classics including Lose My Breath, Say My Name and Soldier.

As well as this the performance was embedded with cultural references including clips of Malcolm X and Nina Simone, an all-black marching band and nods to HBCU - Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This summer Beyonce is heading to the UK with Jay-Z for a joint tour. They will bring On the Run II to London Stadium on June 15 and 16, as well as Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Their second collaborative tour sees them play together in the UK for the first time ever and after Beychella it won't be one to miss. Find out how to still get tickets below.

(Image: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella)

Where to buy tickets

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here.

The best availability is for Glasgow, Cardiff, London (June 16).

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £160 / £110 / £85 / £65 / £45 / £25, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

6 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

13 June – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

15 June – London Stadium, London

16 June – London Stadium, London

What was the setlist?

According to setlist.fm Beyonce played the following setlist at Coachella:

Song played from tape Family Feud (JAY-Z song) Crazy in Love (contains elements of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" and Camila Cabello's "Havana") Freedom Lift Every Voice and Sing (James Weldon Johnson cover) Formation Sorry (contains elements of "Me,Myself & I") Kitty Kat (acapella) Bow Down / I Been On Drunk in Love (contains elements of " Irreplaceable", Fast Life Yungstaz's "Swag Surfin" and Nina Simone's "Lilac Wi) Diva (contains elements of JAY-Z's " Dirt Off Your Shoulder" and O.T. Genasis' "Everybody Mad") ***Flawless (Remix, contains elements of Nicki Minaj's "Feeling Myself") Beychella (DJ Khaled) Top Off 7/11 Marching Band Interlude (contains elements of DJ Khaled's "Shining", "If I Were a Boy", "Work It Out" and "Party") Don't Hurt Yourself I Care Partition (contains elements of "Blow") Yoncé Mi gente Baby Boy / Hold Up / Countdown / Check on It (contains elements of "Mine", " Standing on the Sun", "'Bam Bam" & "You Don't Love Me") Déjà Vu (with JAY-Z) (contains elements of "Green Light") Marching Band Interlude (contains elements of "Ego") Run the World (Girls) Lose My Breath / Say My Name / Soldier (with Destiny’s Child) (Contains elements of 2Pac "California Love") Get Me Bodied (with an appearance by Solange onstage) Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) Love on Top Shining

