Bat Out of Hell The Musical is officially underway on London's West End.

It returned to London in April at the Dominion Theatre where it will run until October 27.

Written by Jim Steinman it's based on the Meat Loaf album of the same name.

You can expect an epic soundtrack as it lends from the original material in songs like It's All Coming Back to Me Now and I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

The story is a loose retelling of Peter and Wendy set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan - now named Obsidian.

It follows Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost who has fallen in love with Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

Earlier this year it was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards as well as winning Best Musical at Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced from £17.50, plus a booking fee.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: www.nederlander.co.uk)

When is it?

June 26 until October 27.

Getting there

By train

Tottenham Court Road - Northern and Central Lines

Leicester Square - Piccadilly and Northern Lines

Oxford Circus – Central, Bakerloo and Victoria Lines

By bus

The theatre is well served by buses, with the following routes stopping within easy walking distance of the theatre: 1, 7, 8, 10, 14, 24, 25, 29, 55, 73, 98, 134, 176, 242 and 390.

