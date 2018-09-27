Take That are heading out on a UK arena tour in 2019.
The group will celebrate their 30th anniversary with six London dates.
They'll headline the O2 Arena on May 2-5 and 7-9.
Fans will get the chance to hear their greatest hits including the likes of Never Forget, Rule the World, Patience and Relight My Fire.
Following a sold-out presale earlier this week, find out how to get general sale tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from:
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday September 28.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £55 / £70 / £85 / £99, plus a booking fee.
VIP packages are available for £199.
What's the seating plan?
Here's the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena but Take That's show will be fully seated, including the yellow section.
What are the tour dates?
15 April 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
16 April 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
18 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
19 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
20 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
22 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
23 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
25 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
26 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
27 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
29 April 2019 – 3Arena, Dublin
2 May 2019 – The O2, London
3 May 2019 – The O2, London
4 May 2019 – The O2, London
5 May 2019 – The O2, London
7 May 2019 – The O2, London
8 May 2019 – The O2, London
9 May 2019 – The O2, London
12 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
13 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
14 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
17 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
18 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
23 May 2019 – Milton Keynes Stadium, Milton Keynes
25 May 2019 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
28 May 2019 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
30 May 2019 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
1 June 2019 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough
4 June 2019 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield
