Take That recently announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.
They'll celebrate their 30th anniversary with six dates scheduled for London.
The band will perform at the O2 Arena on May 2-5 and 7-8.
It'll be in support of their upcoming greatest hits LP Odyssey, which features their classic tracks re-imagined.
When tickets go on sale later this week they're expected to be in very high demand as Take That have previously broken records for the fastest selling tour of all time.
So find out below how to get presale tickets head of the general sale.
When is the presale?
An O2 priority sale takes place at 9:00am on Wednesday September 26. It's available for O2 customers at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets, sign into your account using your phone number and select your preferred dates from the Take That artist page.
Where can I buy general sale tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS here.
Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday September 28.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £55 / £70 / £85 / £99, plus a booking fee.
VIP packages are available for £199.
What's the seating plan?
Here's the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena but Take That's show will be fully seated, including the yellow section.
What are the tour dates?
15 April 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
16 April 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
18 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
19 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
20 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
22 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
23 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
25 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
26 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
27 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
29 April 2019 – 3Arena, Dublin
2 May 2019 – The O2, London
3 May 2019 – The O2, London
4 May 2019 – The O2, London
5 May 2019 – The O2, London
7 May 2019 – The O2, London
8 May 2019 – The O2, London
12 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
13 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
14 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
17 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
18 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
23 May 2019 – Milton Keynes Stadium, Milton Keynes
25 May 2019 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
28 May 2019 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
30 May 2019 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
1 June 2019 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough
4 June 2019 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield
