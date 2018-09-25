The video will start in 8 Cancel

Take That recently announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

They'll celebrate their 30th anniversary with six dates scheduled for London.

The band will perform at the O2 Arena on May 2-5 and 7-8.

It'll be in support of their upcoming greatest hits LP Odyssey, which features their classic tracks re-imagined.

When tickets go on sale later this week they're expected to be in very high demand as Take That have previously broken records for the fastest selling tour of all time.

So find out below how to get presale tickets head of the general sale.

When is the presale?

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9:00am on Wednesday September 26. It's available for O2 customers at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets, sign into your account using your phone number and select your preferred dates from the Take That artist page.

Where can I buy general sale tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS here.

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday September 28.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £55 / £70 / £85 / £99, plus a booking fee.

VIP packages are available for £199.

What's the seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena but Take That's show will be fully seated, including the yellow section.

What are the tour dates?

15 April 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

16 April 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

18 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

20 April 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

22 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

23 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

26 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

27 April 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

29 April 2019 – 3Arena, Dublin

2 May 2019 – The O2, London

3 May 2019 – The O2, London

4 May 2019 – The O2, London

5 May 2019 – The O2, London

7 May 2019 – The O2, London

8 May 2019 – The O2, London

12 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

13 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

14 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

17 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

18 May 2019 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

23 May 2019 – Milton Keynes Stadium, Milton Keynes

25 May 2019 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

28 May 2019 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

30 May 2019 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

1 June 2019 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough

4 June 2019 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

