Childish Gambino recently announced a huge London O2 Arena show.

The artist's headline date on November 4 sold out in hours today (June 29) when tickets went on sale.

But fans who missed out on a ticket can still catch the rapper in the UK this year.

He'll be headlining the Saturday of Lovebox Festival on July 14 and there's still a way to get your hands on tickets.

Plus you'll also get to see the likes of Anderson .Paak, N.E.R.D. and Annie Mac.

Find out below how to still see Childish Gambino live in 2018.

How to get Childish Gambino tickets

If you still want to catch him live this year you can buy a weekend Lovebox Festival ticket.

Although they're sold out on the official website there are plenty available on Twickets here.

Twickets is a trustworthy fan-to-fan resale website, which only allows sellers to list their tickets at face value or less.

So basically you won't be ripped off, plus Twickets protects its customers if anything does go wrong and you'll get your money back.

Ticktets are currently listed at £120-£125 for a two-day Lovebox Festival pass. To buy go to twickets.live/tour/lovebox.

If you just want to attend the Saturday you can set up an alert to your phone and you'll be notified when day tickets have been listed so you can snap them up.

