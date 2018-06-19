The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Smashing Pumpkins recently announced details of a one-off UK show.

The group will headline London's Wembley Arena on October 16.

It will be part of the Shiny and Oh So Bright reunion tour which sees original members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin perform together.

They are currently touring the US before heading to European including their only UK date in London.

Since their 1991 debut the group have received two Grammy Awards and eight MTV VMAs including Best Video for the iconic Tonight, Tonight.

Find out how to get tickets before the general sale below.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

They'll be available from priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

When is the presale?

It will take place on Wednesday June 20 at 9am.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on presale tickets or don't have an O2 account, then tickets will be released on general sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the general sale will be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS.com.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!