Slayer recently announced details of the UK leg of their final tour.

The metal icons will perform at London's Wembley Arena on November 3.

They will also head to Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow during the run.

This year they announced the end of their 37-year career which has seen them release 12 studio albums, including their seminal album Reign in Blood and more recently Repentless.

The band formed in 1981 and features original members Kerry King on guitar and Tom Araya on vocals and bass guitar. The current line-up is completed by Paul Bostaph on drums and Gary Holt on guitar.

This upcoming tour will see them joined by Lamb of God, Anthrax and Obituary.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.

What are the tour dates?

November 3 – The SSE Arena Wembley, London

November 5 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

November 7 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

November 9 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

November 10 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

November 12 – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

