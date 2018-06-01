The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rex Orange County recently announced a surprise one-off UK show.

The artist will headline Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on October 5.

He also revealed headline dates in Chicago and New York.

In 2017 he released Apricot Princess, his second studio album which was followed up by a UK tour, so fans are hoping new music is coming before the London show.

This summer he is also performing at festivals including Reading and Leeds and Wireless, as well as a number of European and US dates.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They'll be available on Friday June 1 at 10am.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £24.50, plus a booking fee.

