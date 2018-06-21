The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pusha T recently announced details of his only headline UK show for 2018.

The rapper will bring the Daytona Tour to London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on December 12.

The show will be in support of his recently released third studio album also entitled Daytona.

It features collaborations with Kanye West and Rick Ross and reached number three in the US and on the UK R&B Albums Chart.

His only UK show is expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale this week.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 22.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £31.62, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.