The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Prodigy recently announced details of a huge headline UK tour.

They'll play 10 dates later this year including two London shows.

Alexandra Palace will host the dance pioneers on November 14-15.

Other dates include arena shows in Nottingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and Glasgow.

Following a presale earlier this week the remaining tickets go on sale this Friday (August 30).

Find out below how to get tickets for The Prodigy's UK tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday August 31.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £53.62, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

2 November - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

3 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

5 November - Brighton Centre

6 November - Plymouth Pavillions

8 November - Echo Arena, Liverpool

9 November - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

10 November - Arena Birmingham

13 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds

14 November - Alexandra Palace, London

15 November - Alexandra Palace, London

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.