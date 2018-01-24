The video will start in 8 Cancel

Recently U2 announced details of the UK leg of their Experience and Innocence Tour for 2018.

They will head to the O2 Arena on October 23 for one of only two UK dates.

The band's second show takes place at Manchester Arena on October 19.

The shows will be in support of their 2017 album Songs of Experience, their 14th studio LP.

It was the follow-up and partner record to Songs of Innocence.

Find out below how to get presale tickets for both 2018 UK shows this week.

When is the presale?

The presale will take place from 9am on Thursday, January 25.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Live Nation here, or Ticketmaster here.

How do I access the presale?

Sign up to Live Nation here for free ahead of the presale, then login before 9am and then click through to U2's artist page and select 'buy tickets'. You can then choose your preferred price bracket and seats.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets cost £71.75 and seated tickets cost between £36.75-£191.75, plus booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

19 October - Manchester Arena

23 October - London, O2 Arena

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on tickets then the general sale kicks off at 9am on Friday, January 26.

