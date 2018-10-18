The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pink is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to UK stadiums next summer.

The popstar will play her first headline shows here in six years.

This includes to London Wembley Stadium dates on June 29-30.

Her previous shows at the O2 Arena in 2013 were complete sell outs and these upcoming dates are expected to be no different.

They go on general sale next week (October 24) but there's a presale taking place for 'verified fans' this weekend.

Find out below how to access the presale, ticket prices and more.

How do I buy presale tickets for Pink?

You can sign up for verified fan presale at ticketmaster.co.uk/pink_vf until 23:59 on Thursday October 18.

Fans can enter for as many dates as they like including both Wembley Stadium shows, however registering does not guarantee you'll receive a code.

If you are selected in the ballot process you'll receive an text including a unique code to access tickets on Saturday October 20, approximately 2-4 hours before tickets go on sale at 10am.

Then head to Pink's artist page to enter the code and get tickets.

However receiving a presale code does not guarantee you tickets, as the tour is expected to be in high demand.

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for Pink's two Beautiful Trauma shows at Wembley Stadium

The floor pitch area will be a standing section, split into gold circle and standard admission. There will be three tiers of seats as indicated by the different colours, which represent the prices of each ticket. Find out more pricing info below.

Standard seated tickets are priced at £45 (purple) / £65 (blue) / £85 (orange) / £99 (green) / £135 (red) plus a booking fee.

Standing tickets are priced at £99 (gold circle) or £85 (standard pitch) plus a booking fee.

What if I miss out on presale tickets?

If you miss out then the remaining tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday October 23.

They'll be available from:

What are the Beautiful Trauma UK Tour dates?

June 20 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 22 - Glasgow, Hampden Park

June 25 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

June 29 - London, Wembley Stadium

June 30 - London, Wembley Stadium

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.