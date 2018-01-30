Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eminem has announced details of two huge London stadium shows for summer 2018.

The rapper will perform at Twickenham Stadium on July 14-15. It marks his only UK shows scheduled for this year.

He will take over the ground usually home to English rugby as thousands of fans are expected to flock to catch him live. The shows will be in support of his ninth studio album Revival.

It reached number one on the UK albums chart and features collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and Alicia Keys.

More recently Eminem performed a headline set at Reading and Leeds Festivals in summer 2017.

Meanwhile in late 2017 he stirred up controversy with his freestyle rap The Storm, which saw him criticise Donald Trump, giving an ultimatum saying that Trump supporters cannot be his fans.

Find out how to get tickets for Eminem's Twickenham shows below.

When are the presales?

The O2 presale will take place from 9am on Wednesday (January 31).

The Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on Thursday (February 1).

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How do I access the presales?

Sign in to your O2 priority account here, then click through to the Eminem page for 9am where you'll choose your preferred city and date and be taken to the event page on Ticketmaster here.

Meanwhile a Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on Friday (January 26). Sign up to Live Nation here for free ahead of the presale, then login before 9am and then click through to Eminem artist page and select "buy tickets". You can then choose your preferred price bracket and seats.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £80.00-£121.25, plus a booking fee. Meanwhile a number of VIP packages are also available.

What are the dates?

July 14 - Twickenham Stadium

July 15 - Twickenham Stadium

When is the general sale?

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday (February 2).

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.