Demi Lovato has announced details of the UK leg of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour for 2018.

The popstar will perform at the O2 Arena on June 10 as the opening night of the tour. She is also heading to Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

It will mark her biggest headline dates here in the UK following a London KOKO show back in 2014. She has since established herself as an arena headliner.

The tour will be in support of Demi's sixth studio album also entitled Tell Me You Love Me. It was released in September 2017 to positive reviews and commercial success.

It features tracks including hit single Sorry Not Sorry which has since been certified five times platinum.

Find out below how to get presale tickets for Demi Lovato's UK tour below.

When is the presale?

The O2 presale will take place from 9am Wednesday (February 14).

The Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on Thursday (February 15).

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How do I access the presales?

Sign in to your O2 priority account here, then click through to the Demi Lovato page for 9am where you'll choose your preferred city and date and be taken to the event page on Ticketmaster here.

Meanwhile for the Live Nation presale sign up to the website here for free ahead of the presale, then login before 9am and then click through to Demi Lovato artist page and select "buy tickets". You can then choose your preferred price bracket and seats.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £44.85- £52.85, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

June 10 - London, O2 Arena

June 12 - Birmingham Arena

June 13 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

June 16 - Manchester Arena

When is the general sale?

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday (February 16).

