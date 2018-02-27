Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brockhampton recently announced details of the Stereo Spirit Tour which includes a London date.

The band will perform their biggest UK headline set at KOKO on August 20.

The venue which has a capacity of around 1,400 means the tickets for Brockhampton's show are going to be in high demand this week.

The Stereo Spirit Tour also sees the group head to Reading and Leeds Festivals this summer. They play Reading on August 25 and Leeds on August 26.

Find out below how to get tickets for Brockhampton's London show before anyone else.

When is the presale?

The presale takes place at 10am on Wednesday February 28.

Where can I buy tickets?

If you're an O2 customer you can login to your priority account here using your mobile number. You can then select Brockhampton tickets from 10am where you'll be taken to Ticketmaster to purchase tickets.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out, or you're not on O2 priority then remaining tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £29, plus a booking fee.

