This month sees Ariana Grande release her highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener.

The US popstar has also confirmed that she'll head to the UK in 2019 with a tour in support of the album.

It will mark the first time she returns to the UK with a headline tour since the terrorist attack at her 2017 Manchester Arena show on May 22, which killed 22 innocent people and left more than 800 injured.

Earlier this year in an interview with TIME Magazine she said: "The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.

"Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.

"I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful."

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Following the attack the singer returned to Manchester to host the One Love benefit concert in aid of the families affected.

More than 50,000 people turned out at the Old Trafford cricket ground just two weeks after the attack to watch performances from Liam Gallagher, Coldplay and Take That.

The concert raised over £2.7 million and resulted in Ariana being named an honorary citizen of Manchester.

Although dates and venues are yet to be revealed for her upcoming tour the singer is expected to make a return to London.

Find out below how to get presale access to Ariana Grande's UK tour.

How do I get presale access?

If you pre-order Ariana's album Sweetener or any album bundle (which includes merch) from her official UK store here by 23:59 on Thursday, August 23 you'll receive access to the presale.

You'll be sent an exclusive passcode for the chance to purchase tickets to her upcoming 2019 UK tour ahead of the general sale. If you've already pre-ordered the album you are eligible to get a passcode to access the presale.

However getting a passcode does not guarantee tickets.

When is the tour?

Tour dates are yet to be announced but her official website has confirmed that it will kick off in 2019.

Check back here for updates on venues and dates.

Tickets will be available from official outlets including ticketmaster.co.uk, AXS.com and eventim.co.uk.

When is Sweetener released?

Ariana Grande's highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener will be released on Friday, August 17.

It will be available on iTunes, Spotify and as a physical copy.

The upcoming album features hit single 'no tears left to cry' and follow ups 'the light is coming' and 'God is a woman'.

It will be released on Friday, August 17 and be previewed with an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke as well as a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards next week.

What's the tracklist?

Raindrops (An Angel Cried) Blazed (featuring Pharrell Williams) The Light Is Coming (featuring Nicki Minaj) R.E.M God Is a Woman Sweetener Successful Everytime Breathin No Tears Left to Cry Borderline (featuring Missy Elliott) Better Off Goodnight n Go Pete Davidson Get Well Soon

