Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Post Malone recently announced a UK arena tour for 2019.

The rapper will play four dates including a headline show at London's O2 Arena.

He'll head to the venue on March 13 as part of the tour, in support of 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week, tickets are expected to be in high demand tomorrow (October 12).

Find out how to get tickets, prices and more below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're be available from:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 12.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £70 for standing and £50 / £60 for seated, plus booking fees.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for the O2 Arena which includes two tiers of seats and a general admission standing arena.

What are the tour dates?

February 16 - Birmingham Arena

February 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

February 19 - Manchester Arena

March 13 - London, O2 Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.