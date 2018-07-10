The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paul McCartney recently announced details of a headline arena tour for 2018.

The legendary singer-songwriter will play London's O2 Arena on December 16.

It marks his first UK solo tour in three years and includes dates in Glasgow and hometown Liverpool.

The tour will be in support of his new studio album Egypt Station - his 17th overall - out on September 7.

His upcoming shows are expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale this month.

Find out below how to get presale tickets ahead of the crowd for his O2 Arena show.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

The O2 priority sale takes place at 9:30am on Tuesday July 10.

You can buy tickets from priority.o2.co.uk/tickets , sign into your account and click through to Paul McCartney tickets.

When can I get general sale tickets?

If you miss out on presale tickets then the general sale is at 10am on Monday July 16.

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £72.50 / £89.50 / £136, plus a booking fee.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena with a general admission standing area on the floor, and two tiers of seated tickets.

What are the tour dates?

December 12th – Liverpool, UK - Echo Arena

December 14th – Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

December 16th – London, UK - O2 Arena

