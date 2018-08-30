The video will start in 8 Cancel

Panic! At The Disco recently announced the UK leg of their Pray For The Wicked Tour.

They'll headline five arena dates across the country in 2019.

This includes an O2 Arena show on March 28.

It's in support of the group's sixth studio album also entitled Pray For The Wicked.

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Following a sold-out presale fans of the group will want to get their hands on tickets in the general sale this Friday (August 31).

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 31.

What are the tour dates?

March 24 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 25 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 26 - Birmingham Arena

March 28 - London, O2 Arena

March 30 - Manchester Arena

