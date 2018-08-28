The video will start in 8 Cancel

Panic! At The Disco recently announced details of the UK leg of their Pray For The Wicked Tour.

Brendan Urie and co. will headline five dates in 2019 including the O2 Arena.

They will perform at the London venue on March 28.

It will be in support of the group's sixth studio album of the same name.

This marks one of their biggest headline UK tours to date and follows up their triumphant set at this weekend's Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Fans who want to get their hands on tickets early can secure them with the O2 priority sale.

Find out below how and when to access this week's presale.

How do I get presale tickets?

An O2 priority sale takes place at 10am on Wednesday August 29 for O2 customers.

Sign into your priority account using your mobile phone number, and head to this page priority.o2.co.uk/tickets to select your preferred Panic! At The Disco dates and venues.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on tickets the general sale takes place at 10am on Friday August 31.

They'll be available from:

What are the tour dates?

March 24 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 25 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 26 - Birmingham Arena

March 28 - London, O2 Arena

March 30 - Manchester Arena

