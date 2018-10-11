Olly Murs recently announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2019.
The singer will perform two dates at the O2 Arena on May 16-17.
It'll be in support of his upcoming sixth studio album You Know I Know, featuring his new single Move.
Following a sold-out presale earlier this week fans of the former X Factor star will be eager to snap up tickets.
Find out below all the info you need including tour dates, ticket links, seating plan and more.
Where can I buy tickets?
They're available from:
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday October 12.
What's the seating plan?
Here's the seating plan for the O2 Arena which includes two tiers of seats and a standing area, giving you an idea of what tickets to get for Olly Murs' show.
What are the tour dates?
May 1 - Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
May 3 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
May 6 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
May 9 - Bournemouth, International Centre
May 10 - Birmingham, Genting Arena
May 13 - Dublin, 3Arena
May 14 - Belfast, SSE Arena
May 16 - London, The O2
May 17 - London, The O2
May 20 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
May 23 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
May 24 - Sheffield, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
May 28 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
May 30 - Liverpool, Echo Arena
May 31 - Manchester, Manchester Arena
June 7 - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium
