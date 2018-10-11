The video will start in 8 Cancel

Olly Murs recently announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2019.

The singer will perform two dates at the O2 Arena on May 16-17.

It'll be in support of his upcoming sixth studio album You Know I Know, featuring his new single Move.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week fans of the former X Factor star will be eager to snap up tickets.

Find out below all the info you need including tour dates, ticket links, seating plan and more.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday October 12.

What's the seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for the O2 Arena which includes two tiers of seats and a standing area, giving you an idea of what tickets to get for Olly Murs' show.

What are the tour dates?

May 1 - Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

May 3 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

May 6 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

May 9 - Bournemouth, International Centre

May 10 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

May 13 - Dublin, 3Arena

May 14 - Belfast, SSE Arena

May 16 - London, The O2

May 17 - London, The O2

May 20 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

May 23 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 24 - Sheffield, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

May 28 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

May 30 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

May 31 - Manchester, Manchester Arena

June 7 - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

