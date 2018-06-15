The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nicki Minaj recently announced details of the NICKIHNDRXX Tour.

The rapper is heading to the UK in 2019 for four huge arena dates including the O2.

She'll perform in London alongside Future on March 11, and then go on to play dates in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

The tour is in support of her upcoming fourth studio album Queen, due for release on August 10.

It features singles Chun-Li, Barbie Tingz and Bed which features Ariana Grande.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the highly-anticipated album as well as classic songs like Super Bass and Anaconda.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday June 15.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £59.35-£76.65, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

March 11 - London, O2 Arena

March 14 - Birmingham Arena

March 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 18 - Manchester Arena

